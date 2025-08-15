Former elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse in Wilmington

article

Vincent Buckwash, a 57-year-old former teacher at Anna Mote Elementary School, has been arrested by Delaware State Police on charges of child sex abuse.

What we know:

The investigation into Buckwash's alleged misconduct began last May after multiple students reported being inappropriately touched by him.

After the allegations were reported, police say the school district removed Buckwash from the school, and he did not return.

He elected to retire on July 1, 2024.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that during the 2023-2024 school year, Buckwash inappropriately touched five students on multiple occasions.

Warrants for Buckwash’s arrest were issued on August 14. He turned himself in the same day.

He was charged with five counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Person Under the Age of 13 (Felony) and five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust 2nd Degree (Felony).

He is currently out on $30,000 bail as the legal proceedings continue.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim, or who may have information relevant to this investigation, to contact Detective M. Conway at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov