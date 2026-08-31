Former FBI Most Wanted fugitive captured for 2000 murder of 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia

The Brief Alexis Flores, wanted for the 2000 kidnapping, rape and murder of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus, has been returned to Philadelphia after his capture in Honduras. Flores faces charges including murder, rape and kidnapping and is now in Philadelphia police custody. Flores' extradition follows more than 25 years as a fugitive and years of investigation by Philadelphia police, the FBI and international partners.



Alexis Flores has been taken into custody in Philadelphia after spending more than 25 years as a fugitive, according to authorities. Flores faces charges in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus.

Manhunt for Flores ends

Flores was captured on February 11, 2026, in Lepaera, Honduras, through a joint operation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Transnational Anti-Gang Task Force and Honduran authorities. After an extensive international extradition process, Flores was transported back to Philadelphia with assistance from the FBI.

Murder of Iriana DeJesus

Timeline:

Iriana was reported missing by her mother on July 29, 2000, after vanishing while playing outside her home on the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street. On August 3, 2000, her body was found in a vacant property under renovation at 3902 North 6th Street. Investigators determined that she had been sexually assaulted and killed.

During the initial investigation, detectives identified a suspect known as "Carlos," who had reportedly been staying at the property where Iriana was found. This individual disappeared from the neighborhood around the same time Iriana went missing.

How investigators connected Flores to the case

Dig deeper:

In 2007, DNA evidence collected by Philadelphia police was matched—through the Combined DNA Index System—to Alexis Flores, whose DNA had been entered following an unrelated arrest in Arizona. Arrest warrants were issued, and Flores was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on June 2, 2007.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Homicide Fugitive Squad continued working with the FBI to track down Flores, leading to his recent arrest and extradition.

What's next

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Flores will face a court hearing in Philadelphia or what his legal defense will be. Authorities have not released additional details about the extradition logistics or Flores’ current legal representation.