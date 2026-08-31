Man convicted of murder in 2021 killing of pregnant girlfriend in Philadelphia

The Brief Justin Smith was convicted of first and third degree murder for the 2021 killing of Dianna Brice. Brice was three-months pregnant when she was found shot to death in a vacant lot. Justin Smith was named as a suspect and captured four years later by police in Atlanta.



A Philadelphia man who spent four years on the run after killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a vacant lot will spend the rest of his life behind bars, prosecutors announced Monday.

Murder of Dianna Brice

What we know:

Justin Smith was recently convicted of first and third degree murder in the 2021 killing of 21-year-old Dianna Brice and her unborn child.

Brice was reported missing in March after she was last seen with Smith in a car parked outside a laundromat in Upper Darby, police said.

Brice's mother lost contact with Dianna and began communicating directly with Smith, who claimed Dianna got out of his car in West Philadelphia during a fight.

That story turned out to be untrue, with prosecutors saying Brice was shot 11 times in the head and once in the shoulder. Smith is believed to have taken Brice's body to a garage and contacted his friend, Tylydia Garnett, to help him dispose of the body.

Investigators say Brice's body was found dumped in a vacant lot on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. Smith and Garnett then set fire to his car in Cobbs Creek before fleeing to Florida.

Brice was 14 weeks pregnant and two weeks shy of her 22nd birthday, prosecutors said during a press conference on Monday.

Justin Smith arrested

What we know:

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith in April 2021 in connection to Brice's murder. He was captured nearly four years later in Atlanta after leading police on a car chase and foot pursuit.

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Smith was taken back to Philadelphia to face murder charges.

Murder conviction, life sentence

What they're saying:

Smith was convicted of first, third degree murder, arson, abuse of a corps and more.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Smith was sentenced to life without parole.