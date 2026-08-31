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Driver goes airborne in overnight crash involving 2 Philadelphia police cars: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published August 31, 2026 9:49 AM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 9:49 AM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into two police cars overnight Sunday.
    • The vehicle struck two cars before becoming airborne and landing on an unmarked police car.
    • The 56-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

PHILADELPHIA - A man was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after investigators say he caused a crash involving two police cars overnight Sunday in North Philadelphia.

Driver goes airborne, crashes into police cars

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were investigating a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they heard a car speeding down the 2800 block of Girard Avenue. 

The vehicle struck another car and a police vehicle, becoming airborne and landing on an unmarked police car before coming to a rest near the intersection of 28th Street and Girard Avenue.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver. 

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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