Driver goes airborne in overnight crash involving 2 Philadelphia police cars: police

The Brief A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into two police cars overnight Sunday. The vehicle struck two cars before becoming airborne and landing on an unmarked police car. The 56-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.



A man was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after investigators say he caused a crash involving two police cars overnight Sunday in North Philadelphia.

Driver goes airborne, crashes into police cars

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were investigating a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they heard a car speeding down the 2800 block of Girard Avenue.

The vehicle struck another car and a police vehicle, becoming airborne and landing on an unmarked police car before coming to a rest near the intersection of 28th Street and Girard Avenue.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver.