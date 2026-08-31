Driver goes airborne in overnight crash involving 2 Philadelphia police cars: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after investigators say he caused a crash involving two police cars overnight Sunday in North Philadelphia.
Driver goes airborne, crashes into police cars
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were investigating a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they heard a car speeding down the 2800 block of Girard Avenue.
The vehicle struck another car and a police vehicle, becoming airborne and landing on an unmarked police car before coming to a rest near the intersection of 28th Street and Girard Avenue.
The driver, a 56-year-old man, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the driver.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.