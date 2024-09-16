Former Homeland Security official worried after second Trump assassination attempt

A Pennsylvania-based international strategic advisor worries the country is in a troubling place as a suspect makes a second attempt on former President’s Trump’s life in Florida.

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested Sunday afternoon in Florida by sheriffs who directed him to walk backwards from his vehicle before placing him in handcuffs.

Former Homeland Security official Jack Tomarchio tells FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he is concerned for the country.

"We’re at a very dangerous place in the United States right now in our political spectrum with this heightened anger. People not talking to their neighbors," said Tomarchio.

Related article

Tomarchio compares this period in America to the April 1968 slaying of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy months later.

He believes the Secret Service agent who fired on 58-year-old Routh, armed, and hiding in shrubs at the Trump gulf course, possibly saved the former president’s life.

However, as President Biden left the White House for an event in Philadelphia, he argued the Secret Service needs strengthening.

Biden said, "the service needs more help. I think the Congress should respond to their needs to see, in fact, if they need more services."

Appearing for the first time in federal court in Florida Monday, Routh is charged with two gun offenses. Possession of a firearm as a felon and having a gun with an obliterated serial number.

Like the alleged shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania, Routh was carrying a military-style weapon. His social media posts depict a man agitated over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tomarchio worries about what comes next.

"These kinds of things will give purchase to others who may say well, maybe that guy wasn’t successful. I’ll be successful, or someone says they’re trying to kill Trump, I’m going to go out and get Harris," he said.