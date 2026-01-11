Former New Jersey Gov. Richard J. Codey dies at 79

article

The Brief Former New Jersey Gov. Richard J. Codey has died at age 79. His family said he passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. He served as the state’s governor from 2004 to 2006 and spent decades in the Legislature.



Former New Jersey Gov. Richard J. Codey, who led the state from 2004 to 2006 and spent more than five decades in public service, died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness. He was 79 years old.

What we know:

In a statement released Sunday on the former governor's Facebook account, Codey’s family said the longtime public servant passed away earlier in the day.

"Our family has lost a beloved husband, father and grandfather — and New Jersey lost a remarkable public servant who touched the lives of all who knew him," the family said.

They described Codey as a leader who lived with humility, compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to others.

A life of public service

Codey was born on Nov. 27, 1946, and dedicated more than 50 years to public service in New Jersey, setting a record for legislative service in the state.

Codey became the 53rd Governor of New Jersey on Nov. 15, 2004, following the resignation of Gov. Jim McGreevey, and served until Jan. 17, 2006, overseeing a range of policy initiatives and legislative priorities during his tenure in Trenton.

According to his family, Codey "spoke the truth when others wouldn’t" and fought tirelessly for the people of New Jersey throughout his career.

They also said he formed connections easily, building relationships with people from all walks of life — from presidents to strangers he met in all-night diners.

Remembering Codey

"We take comfort in knowing how many people he helped, inspired and stood up for over the years," the family said.

The family said information about funeral and memorial services will be shared in the coming days.