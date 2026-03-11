NYC terror plot suspect seen purchasing fuse at Bucks County fireworks shop

The Brief Emir Balat, an 18-year-old Bucks County high school senior, is seen on security footage buying a 20-foot safety fuse coil from a fireworks shop days before the weekend terror plot. Federal agents raided a storage unit on Monday night believed to be linked to the terror investigation, and conducted several controlled detonations. Balat and his co-conspirator, 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, allegedly claimed to be inspired by ISIS to launch an attack against an anti-Islam rally held near the mayor's mansion in NYC.



Newly released surveillance footage captures Emir Balat, an 18-year-old Bucks County teen accused of hurling an improvised explosive device during a counterprotest in NYC last weekend, purchasing a 20-foot safety fuse from a local fireworks shop.

What we know:

Security footage shows Balat purchasing a 20-foot coil of safety fuse from Phantom Fireworks in Penndel days before the alleged NYC terror plot last weekend in New York City.

Investigators believe Balat and his co-conspirator, 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, assembled jar-sized improvised explosive devices using TPAP. The object also contained a fuse, plus an exterior layer of duct-taped nuts and bolts, the complaint said.

The homemade devices, which did not explode, were hurled Saturday during raucous counterprotests against an anti-Islam demonstration led by Jake Lang, a far-right activist and critic of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat and the first Muslim to hold the office.

Federal agents on Monday night raided a storage facility in Langhorne in connection to the investigation. Authorities say they conducted several controlled detonations after searching a storage unit.

The backstory:

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, told authorities after their arrests that they were inspired by the Islamic State group, law enforcement officials said, but much remains undisclosed about their motives and how much they planned.

Prosecutors, police and FBI officials say Balat and Kayumi, who lived in Philadelphia’s suburbs, drove to New York City on Saturday and joined a throng of counter protesters at a small, anti-Muslim rally organized by the far-right Christian nationalist Jake Lang.

Journalists photographed Balat hurling a device, smoking with a lit fuse, that was later found to contain the explosive TATP. The object, which also contained nuts and bolts, extinguished itself without harming anyone.

Balat then dropped a second object near some police officers and tried to run, but was tackled and arrested, according to a court complaint.

Balat and Kayumi were being held without bail after a court appearance Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.