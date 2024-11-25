Former patient gives thanks to PA hospital staff after surviving coma, COVID-19 battle

A former patient who spent nearly six months in the hospital battling COVID-19 during the pandemic finally returned to thank the medical team that saved his life.

The patient, Jeffery Dillard, was in a coma and relied on a ventilator during his extensive hospital stay.

"Cases like Jeff really stand out," said Matthew Walker, the Nurse Manager who reflected on the case. "Very very sick, almost a 4-month hospitalization for a 33-year-old is not something we see a lot of."

Jeff Dillard was unconscious on a ventilator for months. Catch the heartfelt reunion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) that was two and a half years in the making after a former patient spent nearly six months in the hospital battling COVID-19 during the pandemic.

"He was on 100% oxygen through the ventilator, and despite chemically paralyzing him, maximizing the ventilator settings, they were still really challenged to have him ventilated appropriately," ICU Nurse Practitioner Megan Lettieri described his critical condition.

Nearly two and a half years after his recovery, Jeffrey made his way back to the hospital to express his gratitude to those who contributed to his survival.

"I've wanted to do it for a while, obviously, it's been a few years. It's just something I wanted to do; maybe it's like closure, you know. Just wanted a little closure," said Jeffrey, who was one of the many COVID patients placed on ECMO, and one of the lucky ones who survived.

"The ECMO allows for that ability to replace normal circulation and perfusion to get oxygen to our tissues, so I think that was instrumental," Lettieri explained the procedure, which acts as an extra heart and lung machine that oxygenates the blood.

One thing Jeffrey is especially grateful for is that the medical team helped him regain his ability to play music.

"He loved Bluegrass and sometimes just putting the Bluegrass music on in the background was better than any medication we could offer him," shared Lettieri.

Jeffrey, a musician with Bluegrass bands across the state, was concerned that the lasting effects of his illness would impair his ability to play the upright bass.

"I still deal with a few things as far as breathing and numbness in my fingers, but I'm back to doing what I do have," Jeffrey said, acknowledging that he has not fully regained his strength but is progressing.

Jeffrey personally thanked the over 100 people involved in his care, and the staff recalled how they played him Bluegrass music on his worst days.

They, in turn, expressed their appreciation for him.

"It's not an easy job and the pandemic taught us so many things about valuing life, and it's amazing to see the recovery,"noted Walker.

He added that witnessing Jeffrey's recovery was humbling and a reminder of the human side of the care that they provided.