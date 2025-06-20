Former Eagles Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson to face off as coaches in HBCU classic: How to get tickets

The Brief Delaware State University and Norfolk State University are facing off at Lincoln Financial Field this fall. The two teams are led by former Philadelphia Eagles and current coaches, Desean Jackson and Michael Vick. The game will be on October 30 at 7:30 p.m. and ticket have already gone on sale.



For 5 seasons, Michael Vick and Desean Jackson shared the field as teammates and members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over 10 years later, Vick and Jackson will set foot on Lincoln Financial Field again, serving as first-year coaches for Norfolk State and Delaware State University, respectfully.

What we know:

Tickets went on sale June 17 for the Delaware State University (DSU) and Norfolk State University (NSU) football game.

This game will be the first meeting of newly appointed coaches and former Philadelphia Eagles, Desean Jackson and Michael Vick.

Ticket sales have already begun for the game, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on October 30th at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets are available for the lower bowl and club sections at the Linc. Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased here.

What they're saying:

Both Jackson and Vick expressed their excitement about the match-up between two prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures. I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk," Jackson said.

"A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country."

Vick, equally thrilled by the opportunity, expressed nostalgia for the Linc.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage," Vick said. "Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."