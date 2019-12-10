Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations
A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky's name.
Trump to attend Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia Saturday
White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed Monday on Twitter that the President would be heading to Philadelphia to attend the game for the third time.
Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.
Temple to face North Carolina in Military Bowl Dec. 27
When the 8-4 Owls take on the 6-6 Tar Heels on Dec. 27, it will mark Temple’s fifth straight bowl appearance and the ninth in school history.
Army football removes motto from spirit flag because of connection to hate groups
The United States Military Academy at West Point removed a motto from a spirit flag used by the school's football team because of its connection to hate groups.
AP Source: Rutgers, former coach Schiano agree to reunion
Greg Schiano and Rutgers have agreed to a deal that will bring the former Scarlet Knights coach back to lead the program, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.