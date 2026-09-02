Bucks County smoke shop shut down after DA finds illegal kratom, tobacco sales to youth

The Brief Bucks County officials shut down sales of tobacco and kratom to minors at Zaza Vape & Cigar in Buckingham Township after court action on Wednesday, September 2. Undercover investigations found the shop repeatedly sold illegal products, including kratom and high-potency marijuana items, to minors without ID checks. Officials say a judge will decide if the store can reopen and whether more enforcement will follow across Pennsylvania.



Zaza Vape & Cigar in Buckingham Township was ordered to halt all tobacco and kratom sales to minors on Wednesday, September 2, after Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan obtained an emergency court injunction, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say the store repeatedly violated the law by selling dangerous and illegal products to underage customers, sparking what authorities call a historic civil enforcement case.

What we know:

Khan announced at a press conference in front of the shop that an undercover operation uncovered a pattern of illegal activity at Zaza Vape & Cigar.

In the past year, officials say the shop was the only one of Bucks County's 580 licensed tobacco retailers to fail every youth compliance check, selling to minors every time during spot tests.

Investigators documented five illegal tobacco sales to minors between July 2025 and August 2026.

The business was caught selling kratom-infused products, including chocolate bars disguised as regular candy, to an undercover 17-year-old without an ID check on July 10, 2026.

Further, undercover operations revealed sales of marijuana items, such as THC-A vapes and pre-rolls, that lab tests showed exceeded legal thresholds but were mislabeled as legal hemp.

"We have uncovered that this is really a store running an illicit drug operation under the guise of a legitimate business operation," said Khan.

The backstory:

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office filed a major equity complaint under Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, saying these actions amount to predatory underage sales and deceptive practices. The complaint led to Judge James M. McMaster granting the emergency petition, after prosecutors presented evidence of ongoing non-compliance. Officials say this is believed to be the first time a District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania has used a civil consumer protection law to stop a smoke shop’s operations.

The lawsuit also seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties up to $1,000 per violation and up to $3,000 when victims are 60 or older, and an ongoing ban on the sale of controlled substances and kratom.

Community concerns and official warnings

What they're saying:

Khan emphasized the risks of products like kratom when sold to children.

"This is a product when it’s sold the way it is, has an effect similar to morphine. I don’t want my kids using it, and it shouldn’t be easily obtainable," said Khan.

A concerned parent named Kurt shared his reaction: "It’s a danger to the community, we have a school right here, my daughter goes to high school right here, my other daughter goes to middle school not even a mile from here… It’s right in the midst of things."

Khan warned that businesses that break the law and put substances like kratom in the hands of Pennsylvania youth "will face stiff consequences." He said, "It was important to do today what has never been done before, to take this historic action so that this store can’t make money like it did in the past."

What's next:

The emergency injunction means the shop must stop selling tobacco or kratom to minors right away and use digital ID scanners for future tobacco sales. The question of whether Zaza Vape & Cigar can ever reopen will be up to a judge.

Khan suggested this may be the start of a wider crackdown, calling the action "emblematic of an attitude we’re concerned about how much money we can make not whether or not we’re hurting kids."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear whether Zaza Vape & Cigar will be able to reopen in the future. The owners declined to give an on-camera interview but said they might speak publicly later. It is also uncertain if additional smoke shops across Pennsylvania could face similar legal actions as part of broader enforcement.