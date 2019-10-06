Former President Jimmy Carter recovering after fall at home

article

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering Sunday after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center reported.

The center put out a statement that the former president fell and required stitches above his brow.

According to the center, Carter said he feels fine and that he and his wife Rosalynn Carter will still be going to Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee. The project begins Sunday night with the opening ceremony and continues through Friday, Oct. 11.

Jimmy Carter turned 95 years old on Tuesday, making him the longest-living U.S. president in history, surpassing George H.W. Bush this spring.

The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015. In May, Carter was planning to go turkey hunting when he suffered a fall. He underwent surgery, and his doctor called the operation a success.

MORE: Jimmy Carter, longest-living former president in US history, celebrates 95th birthday