Former President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer: Doctors weigh in

The Brief Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, with the disease having spread to his bones. Medical experts have weighed in on the implications of this diagnosis and potential treatment options for the 82-year-old former president.



Medical experts are sounding off after former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

What we know:

Joe Biden's office announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has metastasized to his bones.

This type of cancer is known to be the most common among men, with statistics indicating that one in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

What they're saying:

Dr. Christian Squillante, a medical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, explained that Biden's cancer is classified as Gleason 9, or grade group 5, which is the most aggressive form and increases the risk of spreading to other parts of the body.

"There are effective treatments. He, in my opinion, is not a surgery candidate at this point. What he will do is he will receive treatment, maybe radiation, and there are numerous types of treatment available for this type of cancer," said Dr. Mike Cirigliano.

Dr. Squillante added, "The good news is for patients, we still have many options or, I like to say, arrows in our quiver to fight the prostate cancer. Even if you have stage 4 prostate cancer, you can still live for years with these treatments."

What's next:

While the exact timeline for Biden's treatment is not yet known, hormone therapy is likely to be part of the approach to lower testosterone levels or block its effects on the cancer.

Dr. Squillante emphasized the importance of maintaining a good quality of life and keeping the cancer at bay. "So while we can't cure the cancer, we can't get rid of it, we can control it for people in a lot of cases," he said.

Why you should care:

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern for men, and early detection through regular screenings can greatly impact outcomes.

Dr. Squillante encourages screenings for early detection to reduce risk, noting, "We don't always like to go to the doctor, we don't always want to get checked, but if you want to catch prostate cancer early, that's what you need to be thinking about."