Ben Simmons: Former Sixer returns to Philadelphia as a Brooklyn Net

Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia Thursday for the first time since his long contentious relationship with the Sixers culminated in a blockbuster trade to the Nets for James Harden.

Simmons, formerly selected first overall by the Sixers in 2016, was at one point recognized as the co-face of ‘The Process’ with superstar center Joel Embiid. Simmons was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018, a triple-doubles machine and defensive standout. He was an All-Star in three of his four seasons in Philadelphia.

The relationship started to come undone in the 2021 playoffs when the Sixers, considered the heavy favorites over the Atlanta Hawks, lost in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in seven games. With time winding down in the fourth quarter of Game 7, Simmons passed up a wide-open dunk that would have tied the game.

As it turns out, that was the last time Simmons would suit up for the Sixers. The months that followed were marred with off-court drama that resulted in Simmons refusing to play citing unspecified mental health challenges and subsequent fines from the team.

If Simmons' relationship with the Sixers wasn't bad enough, he made matters worse by publicly jeering the fans who overwhelmingly supported him during his ups and downs. The nasty breakup ended in a trade deadline blockbuster that shipped Simmons to Brooklyn and brought James Harden to the fold.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets walks by head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers during halftime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia fans had been sharpening their knives ever since the trade and finally got to give Ben Simmons an earful in his first trip back to Philadelphia. Fans waited outside the Nets team hotel hours before the game to boo Ben any chance they could.

Simmons didn't take the floor during regulation, but that didn't stop the fans. He was sarcastically jeered when he casually dunked during pregame warm-ups, and he was the target of some R-rated signs that adorned the stands at the Wells Fargo Center.

The game was dubbed as "Boo Ben" night, but the raucous fans instead turned their displeasure on the home team when the 76ers went to the locker room trailing 72-51 and again when Brooklyn built a stunning 32-point lead in the third quarter.

Simmons, wearing a designer hockey jersey and flashy jewelry, watched from the bench, likely taking delight in the vitriol deflected away from him. The three-time All-Star is continuing to recover from a back injury that has sidelined him since being swapped for Harden in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

