Delaware County smoke shop sells $2.4M winning lottery ticket
WAYNE, Pa. - Someone in Delaware County is $2.4M richer after they hit a Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot.
The winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Puff Gallery on West Lancaster Road in Wayne.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the jackpot is the second-largest Fast Play Progressive top prize.
The Puff Gallery will receive a $10k bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers top-prizes starting at $500k.
The tickets are similar to scratch-off games, but do not require scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing.