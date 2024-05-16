Expand / Collapse search

Delaware County smoke shop sells $2.4M winning lottery ticket

Published  May 16, 2024 11:26am EDT
WAYNE, Pa. - Someone in Delaware County is $2.4M richer after they hit a Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot. 

The winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Puff Gallery on West Lancaster Road in Wayne. 

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the jackpot is the second-largest Fast Play Progressive top prize.

The Puff Gallery will receive a $10k bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers top-prizes starting at $500k. 

The tickets are similar to scratch-off games, but do not require scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing.