Man accused of killing and dismembering roommate in Lehigh County

A gruesome homicide investigation is underway in Lehigh County in which a man is accused of killing his roommate, dismembering him and leaving the remains in three separate locations.

33-year-old Joshua Moser was arrested Wednesday on a parole violation, and charged Friday on homicide and abuse of a corpse charges, officials said, after a 37-year-old man was found dead inside his home.

According to authorities, someone called Pennsylvania State Police to report David Hittinger, 37, missing. It was said Hittinger hadn’t been heard from since 7 p.m. May 11.

An investigation was started and a search warrant was obtained for Moser’s home on the 600 block of West Franklin Street in Slatington. Investigators found Hittinger dead in a bloody scene in the home.

A second warrant turned up more evidence, including a saw, a box cutter and bloody clothing.

Wednesday evening, investigators found body parts of Hittinger at Fairview Cemetery. Other discoveries were made on a trail in Slatington and in Washington Township.

Moser is being held in Monroe County Prison. He was arraigned on the homicide charges and was denied bail.

A cause of Hittinger’s death has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.