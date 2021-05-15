FOUND: Missing tiger seen roaming west Houston safely located

article

Police have confirmed India, the Bengal tiger seen on camera roaming west Houston was safely located Saturday evening.

It's unclear where or how the 9-month-old male tiger was found but investigators have confirmed he does not appear to be harmed.

HPD says the tiger was taken to BARC Animal Shelter, where officials will be holding a press conference at 9 p.m. to give more details.

Missing Houston tiger: Carole Baskin offering $5,000 reward for safe return

This news comes a day after a judge reset the bond for supposed owner: Victor Cuevas, who was last seen escorting the tiger on video. However, Cuevas' attorney, Michael Elliott, claims India does not belong to him.

Despite it, video was shared with FOX 26 Friday night, showing India rolling around on the floor and playing tug of war with Cuevas in a seemingly empty living room.

In fact, one of the files given to FOX 26, shows a missing flyer report for the tiger saying the owner’s name is "Deandre" who also deals with other exotic animals.