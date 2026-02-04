DHS buys Berks County warehouse to use as immigration detention center

The Brief The Trump administration purchased an $84M warehouse in Berks County. DHS plans to use the property as an immigration detention center. The warehouse is located in Hamburg, about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to use a newly purchased warehouse in Berks County as an immigration detention center.

What we know:

The Trump administration purchased a vacant warehouse in Berks County for $84M to use as an immigration detention center.

The property is located in the rural, heavily wooded community of Hamburg – about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

It's one of at least 23 locations across the country the DHS plans to use as immigration detention facilities.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time when the facility will open.