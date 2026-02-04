DHS buys Berks County warehouse to use as immigration detention center
PHILADELPHIA - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to use a newly purchased warehouse in Berks County as an immigration detention center.
What we know:
The Trump administration purchased a vacant warehouse in Berks County for $84M to use as an immigration detention center.
The property is located in the rural, heavily wooded community of Hamburg – about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
It's one of at least 23 locations across the country the DHS plans to use as immigration detention facilities.
What we don't know:
It's unknown at this time when the facility will open.