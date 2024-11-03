FOX Soul’s N’Style Atlanta Uncut season 2 puts the tea in reality TV

From health conditions to mixing business with pleasure, FOX Soul’s N’Style Atlanta Uncut brings realness and drama to season two.

N’Style Atlanta Uncut follows a group of media personalities who work to get the best interviews and entertainment news stories for N’Style Atlanta. The show captures the ups and downs of what it is like being a real person, going through real life hardships while working in the media industry.

FOX 29’s Kamryn Scrivens spoke to the media personalities of the show who dish on what fans can expect for season two.

Carmen Simmons, the Founder, Producer and Creator of N’Style Atlanta got the idea to create the show with the help of her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University’s motto, ‘find a way to make one.’

"Upon graduation, I did not get that coveted job at Turner Broadcasting or one of the local stations. So I had to figure it out. So I started producing shows independently, and my first host was the Skye Butterfli and Jett Black," said Simmons. "We had celebrity interviews, we were interviewing entrepreneurs, we're doing all of this moving and shaking around the city. But we were all independently going through personal dramas."

After grieving the loss of her parents and experiencing homelessness after a house fire, the New York native was still dealing with the drama of celebrities in the industry, and she thought, "we got to put this on a reality show."

With Carmen being the boss of N’Style Atlanta, it may sometimes create tension between media correspondents, but not so much for Skye ‘Skye Butterfli’ Smith, who says she’s a seasoned journalist and knows what she is doing.

"I think some of the things that our younger correspondents go through, and I really do try to be that peacemaker, but, Carmen knows don't set me on any bull shigidy events that you got going on…let the new ones who are trying to cut their teeth and they need to get that experience. I think Carmen does a great job in trying to create that balance," said Skye Butterfli, Media Correspondent at N’Style Atlanta and Midday Host at Star94 Atlanta.

"Season one was just to give you an introduction to who we are and what we do, but season two, we are really getting in there and allowing you to learn a little bit more about the personalities behind the scenes of N’Style Atlanta," said Carmen. "There's a lot more to us than watching us do interviews, and we know that the viewers would like to see what's happening at home and behind closed doors and not just the edited versions of our interview that we put online."

When it comes to Arturo Ayers Jr., the Talent Manager and Podcast Host at N’Style Atlanta, he is bringing his own personal journey to season two and doesn’t hold back on keeping it real about the other drama going on.

"With season two, I'm trying to put everybody together. You know, Skye doesn't want to do a lot of red carpet. I get it. She's at Star 94. You know, I get it, you know? But Carmen, I keep on talking to her, like hey you need to frame up this company. She's trying to get through a lot," said Arturo. "Jett and C.J. sleeping with each other's man. You know, I don't know what's going on. I'm going through a divorce. I got three daughters. Listen, there's a lot going on. Skey’s got a sneaky blank, you know, quote unquote. It's a lot going on for season two. They got to tune in."

You can catch N’Style Atlanta Uncut airing every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on FOX Soul. Plus, get it on demand the next day, everywhere you can find FOX.