France vs. Paraguay preview: World Cup knockout match in Philadelphia on July 4, America250

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The Brief France and Paraguay meet in a World Cup Round of 16 match on July 4. The match will be played at Philadelphia Stadium as the city marks America’s 250th birthday. France enters after a 3-0 win over Sweden, while Paraguay advanced by knocking out Germany.



World Cup knockout soccer is coming to Philadelphia on July 4, adding another major event to a historic holiday weekend as the city celebrates America’s 250th birthday.

What we know:

France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday, July 4, at Philadelphia Stadium.

The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be played as Philadelphia takes center stage for both the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Philadelphia is hosting six World Cup matches during the tournament, including this July 4 knockout match.

France advanced after a 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32. Kylian Mbappé scored twice, and Bradley Barcola added another goal to help France move on.

Paraguay reached the Round of 16 after eliminating Germany.

Why it matters in Philadelphia

This is not just another World Cup match for Philadelphia.

The game falls on July 4 as the city marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With World Cup fans, holiday crowds and America 250 events all converging, Philadelphia will be one of the busiest places in the country this weekend.

It also gives local fans a chance to see one of the world’s biggest soccer stars, Mbappé, in a knockout-stage match with everything on the line.

France brings star power

France enters the matchup with momentum and one of the most dangerous attacks left in the tournament.

Mbappé was the story against Sweden, scoring once in the first half and again in the second. Barcola also made an impact, setting up one of Mbappé’s goals before scoring one of his own.

France has the talent to control possession, create chances and punish Paraguay if the game opens up.

Paraguay looks to keep surprising

Paraguay enters as the underdog but has already shown it can survive a high-pressure knockout match.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Gustavo Gomez #15 of Paraguay celebrates with teammates after Jose Canale #13 scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay at Bosto Expand

After getting past Germany, Paraguay now gets another heavyweight opponent with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

For Paraguay, the path is clear: stay organized, limit France’s chances in transition and try to turn the match into a physical, tense knockout game.

Players to watch

For France, Mbappé is the obvious name. His speed, finishing and ability to change a match in one moment make him the player Paraguay must track from the opening whistle.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 30: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between France and Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 30, 2026 in East Rutherford, Expand

Ousmane Dembélé gives France another dangerous option in the attack. His pace and creativity can stretch Paraguay’s back line, especially if France finds space in wide areas.

Michael Olise is another player who can help unlock the match. If Paraguay sits deep, his passing and ability to create chances around the box could become important.

For Paraguay, Julio Enciso is the player to watch. He gives Paraguay a creative spark and can make something happen quickly if France gives him room to operate.

Paraguay’s best chance may be keeping the match tight, staying compact defensively and looking for moments through Enciso, set pieces or counterattacks.

What’s at stake

The winner advances to the quarterfinals and will face either Canada or Morocco.

For France, the match is another step in a tournament where expectations are high.

For Paraguay, it is a chance to extend a surprise run and knock out another major opponent.

How to watch

France vs. Paraguay is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium. The match will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.