Man wanted for nearly 30 Philadelphia burglaries arrested at Florida resort: Marshals

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The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Ravon Service at a resort in Kissimmee, Florida. Service was wanted for more than 25 robberies across the city of Philadelphia. He was also wanted in Georgia and New Jersey, as well as Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.



U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for nearly 30 burglaries across the city of Philadelphia at a luxury resort in Florida.

What we know:

Marshals with the Florida/Caribbean Task Force arrested 31-year-old Ravon Service at the Encore Resort at Reunion in Kissimmee, Florida, officials announced Friday.

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Service is accused of 26 commercial burglaries across south and northeastern Philadelphia, according to police. Service was also wanted in several other states according to Marshals, including New Jersey and Georgia. He was also wanted in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

What we don't know:

Officials with the Marshals Service did not say when Service is accused of breaking into these businesses, or whether he was wanted for the same crimes in New Jersey and Georgia.