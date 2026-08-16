Man shot defending cousin during $25k Rolex robbery in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A 25-year-old man is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred during an armed robbery when a group of suspects stole a Rolex watch valued at $25,000 from the victim's cousin. The victim, who is licensed to carry, drew his own weapon to defend them, but was shot by a suspect on a bicycle after his firearm malfunctioned.



A 25-year-old man is recovering after being shot during a high-value armed robbery in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg when responding to reports of a person with a gun on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue.

Officers immediately transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say the incident began when four unidentified male suspects approached the victim's cousin and robbed him of a Rolex watch. Authorities report the stolen watch is valued at approximately $25,000.

As the robbery unfolded, a fifth suspect approached the victim on a bicycle and aimed a handgun at him.

The victim, who possesses a valid license to carry a firearm, drew his weapon in an attempt to defend himself and his cousin. However, police report that the victim’s firearm malfunctioned, leaving him unable to return fire before he was shot in the leg by the suspect.

Following the shooting, all the suspects fled the scene, heading eastbound on Juniata Street.

What's next:

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, or who may have surveillance footage from the area of Germantown Avenue and Juniata Street, to contact the police tip line.