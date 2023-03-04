Frederick, MD tanker explosion leaves 1 dead; Shuts down part of US-15

One person is dead after a major crash and tanker explosion in Frederick County Saturday that sent a large plume of smoke in the air and caused back-ups on US Route 15.

According to Frederick County Fire officials, the crash was reported around 12:00 p.m. on US Route 15 at Rosemont Avenue near Schley Avenue in Frederick.

They said that multiple calls came in reporting a house fire, followed by further calls reporting a vehicle explosion.

Officials confirmed that a tanker truck involved in the crash exploded at the scene.

According to fire personnel, the tanker was filled with a flammable liquid, which investigators are working to identify.

Maryland State Police later confirmed that the driver of the tanker truck died as a result of the crash. No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

Fire officials said that the flames caused by the explosion spread to three homes and three cars near the scene.

One of the homes was severely damaged, and the family who lived there has been displaced. The other two homes suffered minor damage, according to fire officials.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene to help battle the flames. The fire was put out about 40 minutes after crews dispatched to the scene.

Officials say some hazardous material leaked from the tankers, but crews at the scene were able to quickly contain them prior to them reaching Carroll Creek or Frederick's sewage system.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (PHOTO: Chris Olson @COlson2848)

They also say that there is no hazardous material risk to the public in the aftermath of the explosion and fire, adding that the environmental impacts of the incident will be continually monitored.

As a result of the explosion, all lanes of US 15 between Rt 50 and 7th Street are shut down. Officials say that part of the road will be closed for an extended period.

The cause of the crash and the fire remains under investigation.

According to FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci the smoke plume got to about 3,600 feet and was spotted on weather radar traveling east away from Frederick along I-70.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released the following statement about the incident:

"My heart goes out to those affected by this tragedy in Frederick. I am in touch with County Executive Fitzwater, Mayor O'Connor, and the City of Frederick. The Maryland Department of the Environment, State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshall, and the Maryland Department of Transportation are on the scene of this tragic accident. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.