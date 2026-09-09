Suspect sought in deadly street shooting that erupted in 'quiet' Philadelphia suburb

The Brief One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Lansdowne. Police are still searching for a second suspect, but they have not shared a description. One resident who lives near where the shooting happened said he was "shocked" by the news of violence in his normally quiet community.



One person is in custody and another is on the run after a deadly overnight shooting in a normally quiet Philadelphia suburb.

Deadly Lansdowne shooting

What we know:

Officers from the Lansdowne Police Department were called to the area of Blackburn Street and North Maple Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man in the street suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, and immediately began sweeping the area for a suspect. Officers locked down a nearby apartment where the suspects were seen fleeing after the shooting.

One person was taken into custody inside the apartment building, and police found a loaded magazine at the scene. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Residents shocked by shooting

What they're saying:

One resident who lives near where the shooting happened said he was "shocked" by the news of violence in his community.

"You don't hear stuff like that around here," said Thomas Bosell. "It's really quiet, that's why I came out here from West Philly."

Victim, suspect not identified

What we don't know:

Police have not reported the names or ages of the victim and suspect involved in the shooting.

Investigators have not given a description of the second suspect being sought by police.