E-bike rider killed after crashing into parked SUV in Philadelphia

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The Brief A man died after riding an e-bike into the back of a parked SUV late Friday night on Stenton Avenue. Responding medics brought the rider to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.



An e-bike rider died early Saturday morning after crashing into a parked vehicle in Philadelphia's 14th District.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 11:54 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, on the 6700 block of Stenton Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was riding a black e-bike southbound on Stenton Avenue when he struck the rear of an unoccupied, legally parked blue 2012 Honda CR-V.

The e-bike operator suffered severe head injuries in the crash. Medic 16 transported him to Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday.

Who was involved

Police have not yet publicly identified the man who died in the crash. No one else was inside the parked vehicle at the time of the impact.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is continuing to review the circumstances surrounding the crash.