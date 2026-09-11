Off-duty Philadelphia police officer assaulted, robbed of gun in late-night attack

The Brief An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was assaulted and robbed of his firearm late Thursday night. Several individuals have been taken into custody for further investigation, but no charges have been announced. The officer's stolen firearm has not been recovered.



An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was assaulted and robbed of his firearm just before midnight Thursday, according to police. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to an assist call involving the off-duty officer around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation shows multiple individuals were involved in the assault and stole the officer's firearm.

The officer suffered lacerations to his head as well as abrasions to his legs and feet, police say. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

During the immediate investigation, several individuals believed to have been part of the attack were identified and taken into custody for further questioning with Central Detectives.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing with Central Detectives. No timeline has been shared regarding when charges might be filed or when more information could become available.

The stolen firearm has not been found, and police have not provided updates on efforts to recover it.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what led to the altercation or whether the suspects will be charged. Police have not released the names of those in custody or provided details about the location of the stolen firearm.