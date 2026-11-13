The Brief Freeze warning and frost advisory issued for the Philadelphia region as temperatures stay near freezing Friday night into Saturday, according to meteorologists. Minor to moderate tidal flooding expected along the New Jersey coast, with a coastal flood warning in effect for Ocean County. Breezy, cold weather will last through the weekend, while temperatures are expected to recover gradually into next week.



A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect as cold air moves into the region, keeping temperatures well below normal through the weekend into early next week.

Windy conditions and scattered showers are also expected, especially in the higher elevations, with the Philadelphia area bracing for near-freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

Breezy and Cold Start to the Weekend

By the numbers:

Showers will gradually taper off Friday evening into Friday night, with a slight chance of wet snowflakes mixing in late in the day and less than an inch of snow possible in the Poconos.

Forecast lows Friday night are in the upper 20s to low 30s across most of the region, and wind chills Saturday morning could make it feel as cold as 21 in the Poconos, 22 in Reading, 26 in Wilmington, and 28 in Trenton and Philadelphia.

Tidal flooding is anticipated along the Raritan Bay and New Jersey shore during the Friday morning high tide. The flooding risk is expected to diminish after the high tide.

Cold Snap to Moderate by Next Week

What's Next:

Conditions remain unsettled and cold over the weekend with scattered snow or rain showers possible for the Poconos and higher elevations of Sussex County, New Jersey.

Saturday temperatures will rise into the 40s with a little less wind, but frigid wind chills in the morning. If you're doing the Rocky Run, it's only going to feel like it's in the 20s.

Temperatures are expected to gradually recover, with highs reaching the 50s by Monday and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will stay in the 30s for much of the week ahead.