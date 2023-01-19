Weather Authority: Friday night chill sets up dry, seasonable conditions for Eagles Saturday

It was a seasonably chilly Friday across the area, though it felt so much colder with the very strong wind. The good news is the wind will diminish overnight, setting up a nice day for Eagles football.

Overnight into Saturday, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s, under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a good day for tailgating at the Linc or backyard parties, as the Delaware Valley will see dry conditions, under mostly sunny skies and temperatures seasonably chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Saturday night at the game, kickoff is 8:15 and temps will have dipped into the upper 30s. By 10 p.m., temps will have edged a little lower, into the mid-30s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light.

Sunday will dawn dry and highs will reach the mid 40s. Rain will move in by the afternoon, and stick around until Monday mid-morning. The Poconos may see a brief rain/snow mix before it turns to all rain.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 31

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 45, Low: 39

MONDAY: A.m. shower. High: 44, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mix to rain. High: 45, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 29