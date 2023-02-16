Weather Authority: Friday to be warm, rainy ahead of President's Day weekend with cold start

The holiday weekend is off to a mild start with warm temperatures and rain. Still, a temperature plunge is coming just in time for vacationers heading to the Poconos for winter sports activities.

Thunderstorms are moving ahead of a cold front, bringing rain into the Philadelphia area Friday morning.

Friday will also see an early high temperature of 62 degrees, but temperatures will drop throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Saturday, wind chills will be in the teens as temperatures plunge back into the 30s.

By Sunday, temps will begin to rebound and climb back into the 40s.

Next week, temperatures are set to be in the 50s before skyrocketing into the upper 60s toward the end of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Morning rain, temps fall. High: 62, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 46, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 53, Low: 34

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 58, Low: 47

TUESDAY: Some sun. High: 55, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Showers around. High: 55, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Very mild. High: 68, Low: 47