Front seat passenger charged in deadly Delaware road rage shooting

The Brief Jason Paoletti, 46, was shot and killed during a road rage incident Tuesday in Delaware. William Simpler Jr., 28, is accused of opening fire during an argument at a red light. Simpler is charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.



A 28-year-old Delaware man is accused of shooting and killing a motorcyclist during a road rage argument at a red light on Tuesday.

What we know:

Troopers responded to Salem Church Road and Old Baltimore Pike at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say they found 46-year-old Jason Paoletti of Bear, Delaware, in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe Paoletti was riding a motorcycle when he stopped behind a Hyundai Elantra at a red light. Paoletti allegedly pulled his bike in front of the Hyundai, prompting the driver to move up next to him.

William Simpler Jr., 28, is accused of opening fire during an argument at a red light.

Police say an argument broke out between Paoletti and the occupants of the Hyundai, during which Paoletti stepped off his motorcycle and reached into a saddlebag. At that time, police say the front seat passenger, 28-year-old William Simpler Jr., shot him.

The Hyundai fled the scene before police arrived. Simpler was later arrested at his home and has been charged with first degree murder and weapons charges.