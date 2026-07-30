Woman charged after fatal shooting of boyfriend in Winslow Township

The Brief A woman was charged after police say she fatally shot her boyfriend in Winslow Township on Wednesday, July 29. Officers say the shooting happened during a struggle over a firearm inside a parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.



A woman is facing charges after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend during a struggle over a gun inside a parked vehicle on Wednesday, July 29, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.

What we know:

Officers from the Winslow Township Police Department responded to the unit block of Bromley Court at about 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, after receiving a report of a person shot.

Police say they found 33-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz of Winslow Township with a gunshot wound near a parked vehicle. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:01 p.m.

According to investigators, Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil, 38, of Glassboro, told police she and Fuhrtz were seated inside the vehicle when a struggle for her firearm began. Police say the gun went off during the struggle, striking Fuhrtz.

Wilmore-Nozil was charged with 2nd-degree Manslaughter and 2nd-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police say no further information will be released at this time.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Sibaja of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8682 or Detective Rick Wells of the Winslow Township Police Department at (609) 567-0700, ext. 1224. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the circumstances leading up to the struggle or any background on the relationship between Wilmore-Nozil and Fuhrtz. No information has been provided about court dates or legal representation.