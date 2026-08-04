North 10 gives cash vouchers to curb illegal dumping in North Philadelphia

The Brief North 10, a North Philadelphia nonprofit, is offering $120 vouchers to help people legally dispose of trash. The program targets commercial contractors and individuals, aiming to reduce illegal dumping in the area. The initiative is funded by a grant from the William Penn Foundation and may continue beyond its original three-year plan.



North 10, a nonprofit in North Philadelphia, has launched a program offering $120 vouchers to encourage legal trash disposal and reduce illegal dumping, according to FOX 29’s Greg Payne.

Community efforts to keep streets clean

What we know:

North 10 is handing out vouchers that cover the cost of disposing of 1 ton of waste at the Richard S Burns & Co Recycling Center on Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The program is open to professional contractors and individuals disposing of household waste, with vouchers limited to one per person or contractor each week. To receive a voucher, participants must present a valid photo ID.

"You do have like needles and bags and things of that sort, so I try to get that off the street because you have kids, pets and things of that sort," said James Cunningham of North Philadelphia, who spends his time cleaning up streets.

"The cost, not wanting to pay out of pocket," said Melmarys Gonzalez, Ambassador of Illegal Dumping for North 10, when asked about the reasons some commercial groups dump illegally.

North 10 has also put up signs with QR codes at known dumping sites to direct people to proper disposal locations.

Cunningham partners with local businesses to clean around their properties and says much of the debris comes from people outside the neighborhood. "It’s basically a lot of times people that are not from the area and they come down and they think just because it’s north Philadelphia that it’s a dirty place whatever, but it’s not like that, it’s just a stereotype," said Cunningham.

To eliminate that barrier, North10 is now providing $120 vouchers that cover the full cost of disposing of 1 ton of waste at the Richard S. Burns & Co. Recycling Center on Rising Sun Avenue.

How the Voucher Program Works

Eligibility: Open to professional contractors and also individual residents disposing of household waste.

Requirements: A valid photo ID is required to receive a voucher.

Limits: Vouchers are restricted to one per household or contractor per week.

Resources: At well-known illegal dumping hotspots, North 10 has installed signs featuring QR codes that direct dumpers straight to proper disposal sites.

Big picture view:

The initiative is funded by a grant from the William Penn Foundation and was expected to last three years. North 10 plans to apply for more funding to continue the program due to its success.

Gonzalez said, "It’s been amazing, and it’s growing. We love to see it. There is still some dumping in our sites, but we’ve definitely have seen a difference."

Cunningham supports the program, saying, "I think that’s a good idea, I might take a couple of bags a week there myself," said Cunningham.

The program aims to make the community cleaner and safer, with Gonzalez stating, "Our point is to clearly make it a clean and safe community for our people," said Gonzalez.

Illegal dumping has been a long-standing issue in Philadelphia. North 10’s new voucher program is designed to address this problem by removing the financial barrier that leads some contractors to dump waste illegally.

Cunningham’s ongoing efforts to clean the neighborhood are now supported by North 10’s initiative, making it easier for residents and contractors to dispose of waste responsibly.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many vouchers have been distributed so far or how much illegal dumping has decreased since the program began. The timeline for additional funding is also not specified.