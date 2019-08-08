Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’

If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.

The airline company is using the promotion to advocate for their “Green Week initiative.”

Frontier says it is encouraging others to live greener with its sustainable giveaway for everyone with the last name Green or Greene.

“Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines kicks off Green Week and operates America’s Greenest Flight, highlighting the airlines’ commitment to fuel efficiency and focus on sustainability,” says the company.

In order to take advantage of this sustainable offer, just book a flight that departs between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Frontier will refund your fare up to $400. Return flights must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

So if you’re dating a Green, you might want to book the wedding date as soon as possible, because this promotion won’t be available for any immediate family members who don’t share the same last name.