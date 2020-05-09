Funeral held for NJ corrections officer allegedly stabbed by neighbor

A veteran New Jersey corrections officer who police say was fatally stabbed during a fight with his neighbor was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of emergency vehicles caravaned past Pentecostal Funeral Home on the 600 block of Main Road in Vineland to honor the life of William Durham.

"Timmy was a great man, a great officer, a family man," one officer said.

Durham leaves behind a wife of 32 years, Catherine, and two sons ages 17 and 21.

Police say Durham was stabbed several times by 18-year-old Zachary Latham when an argument involving Durham, his two sons and Latham escalated to violence.

Advertisement

Latham was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and related charges.

RELATED

Police: 18-year-old fatally stabs neighbor during brawl outside Cumberland County home

Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest in Northeast Philadelphia

Police announce arrest in fatal shooting of SWAT Officer Sergeant James O'Connor

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP