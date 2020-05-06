Police: 18-year-old fatally stabs neighbor during brawl outside Cumberland County home

article

Prosecutors in New Jersey say a pair of altercations between two families resulted in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man and several charges filed.

Vineland Police responded to Thornhill Road just before 8 p.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing.

An investigation later revealed that Zachary Latham, 18, and his wife became engaged in an argument with 51-year-old William T. Durham Sr. and his spouse, Catherine T. Durham.

Latham reportedly retreated to his house and armed himself with a knife and a taser. Durham and his two son's, a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old, walked to Latham's house where a physical altercation erupted.

The fight reportedly started in the driveway and spilled over into the garage. Police say Durham Sr. was stabbed multiple times by Latham during the brawl.

Durham Sr. was pronounced dead before 9:30 p.m. Latham was treated for injuries at Atlantic City Medical Center and is now being held at Cumberland County jail.

Latham was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and related charges.

Durham's wife and two sons were charged with one count of assault and criminal trespassing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Charles Macafee of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111, Ext. 4317 or Detective Ryan Breslin of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738.

