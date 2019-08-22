G is for Gritty: Toddler mistakes Flyers' mascot for Cookie Monster

One is a fluffy orange mascot, and the other is a fluffy blue monster who loves cookies.

For one Philadelphia toddler, Gritty and Cookie Monster appear to be one and the same!

Adorable video shows the toddler picking up a copy of Philadelphia Magazine with a photo of Gritty on the front of it.

Courtesy: @shegabstoomuch

When asked who was on the cover, the toddler adorable mistook the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot for the Cookie Monster.

The boy’s mother then correctly identifies Gritty, who some refer to as the most handsome mascot in all of sports…we assume.