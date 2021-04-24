Gas prices creep higher in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have been creeping higher in New Jersey and around the nation.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up four cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.88, up two cents from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $1.79 a gallon a year ago at this time.
