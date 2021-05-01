Gas prices creep up again in NJ, around nation

article

Gas prices crept up for another week in New Jersey and around the nation as an increase in total domestic supply was offset by a reduction in demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.92, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.00 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.89, up one cent from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.77 a gallon a year ago at this time.

