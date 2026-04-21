On-campus sexual assault reported at West Chester University

The Brief West Chester University Police say they received a report of an on-campus sexual assault on Monday morning. The incident is alleged to have happened between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said. The suspect in this case is known to the victim. So far, no arrests have been reported.



West Chester University shared disturbing news Monday of an on-campus sexual assault that happened last week.

What we know:

In a letter to the school community, West Chester University Police said they received a report of an on-campus sexual assault on Monday morning.

The incident, according to university police, happened between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Investigators say the sexual assault suspect in this incident is known to the victim, which they added is common in 90% of rape or attempted rapes reported on college campuses.

What we don't know:

The sexual assault remains under investigation by the West Chester Police Department.

Investigators have not given the on-campus location where the sexual assault is alleged to have happened.

No arrests have been reported, and the suspect has not been identified.