Philadelphia School District unveils final facilities master plan ahead of this week's vote

The Brief The superintendent presented a list of twelve final changes to the plan. The changes include adjustments to school closures and schools that will be upgraded. The school board president says Thursday will be a vote to approve a resolution to adopt the plan but that is not the final vote.



The superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia announced a set of twelve final changes to the facilities master plan Monday, including updates to which schools will close and which will be upgraded, according to the School District of Philadelphia.

Final changes to the facilities master plan revealed

What we know:

The superintendent said the cost of the plan will increase from $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

The number of schools set for modernization will rise from 159 to 169, and six school co-locations will be maintained.

The number of recommended school closures will be reduced from 20 to 17 schools.

The school board president said a vote is scheduled for Thursday to approve a resolution to adopt the plan, but this will not be the final vote.

The plan’s adjustments reflect feedback and reviews conducted by district leaders.

What they're saying:

"When I hear the school is not closing no more I was happy," said Oumou Traore.

She is relieved to hear that the doors of her daughter's school, Ludlow Elementary will remain open. She will not have to go to a new school.

"I was so worried because I was trying to figure out how I was going to send my daughter and how it's going to be," said Traore.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington addressed the changes, saying, "We did a cross walk to see if there are any mitigating factors that we ought to consider," speaking of some closure reversals.

Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, raised concerns about the plan's long-term prospects.

"You get three of four years down the road, and they say oh well we don't have the money but we're gonna have to stop here. So, you will be left with some of these educational deserts schools that are closed and facilities not up to par," said Steinberg.

A 7-year-old first-grader is happy to stay at Ludlow Elementary.

"I like it when I get free lunch and I love the foods. (I never hear kids say they love lunch from school. What about your friends and your teachers?) They are very kind and nice," she said.

Her mother said, "She had an amazing friend, and she learned so fast because at the beginning she was not speaking English. This is her first time going to school and I am very proud of her. All her teachers dong an amazing job at Ludlow," said Traore.

The changes to the plan have drawn a range of reactions from parents, teachers, and students.

What's next:

The school board will vote Thursday to approve a resolution to adopt the plan, but this is not the final vote.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the final vote on the facilities master plan will take place or which schools will ultimately be affected by the changes.