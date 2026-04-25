Sandy Sprint 5K raises money for ovarian cancer, inspires hope for survivors

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The Brief The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation held its annual Sandy Sprint on Saturday. The event marked 25 years of the foundation. Hundreds of runners of all ages came out to help raise money to find a cure, and to inspire hope in those battling the disease.



The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation held its annual Sandy Sprint 5K on Saturday at the Navy Yard. In addition to raising money for cancer research, the event marked the foundation's 25th anniversary.

What we know:

Hundreds of runners of all ages turned out on Saturday, to help try and find a cure for ovarian cancer.

A wall near the 5K route was covered in messages of hope and inspiration, in honor of lost loved ones. I wrote a message for Team Maureen, which honors my mom and cousin, both of whom died of this awful disease.

What they're saying:

"Awareness is key," said Cathy McVey Palmer. "That's what gets people knowing that we need a cure for this disease."

Palmer walks for Team Maureen, a team with some of my family members, remembering two remarkable Maureens—my mom, Maureen Kolodziej, and my cousin, Maureen McVey Tarczewski.

"We lost my sister almost 40 years ago, which is hard to believe, and your mom nearly 20 years ago, and they were both such special women that we want to keep remembering them and honoring them no matter how many years it is."

So many people had so many reasons for walking on Saturday, including Kathryn McGrath and Karolyn Utheim, who walk to inspire their friend Linda, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year.

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"I think it's really important that people come out, because I see how inspired she is looking at people that have survived this for 20 years, 15 years," said McGrath. "So it's really the thing giving her some strength."

Utheim said the Sandy Sprint "just shows everyone that if you have the courage and support of others, it gives you extra strength to move forward in the journey."

Many ovarian cancer survivors also participated Saturday. Some say they do all they can to spread that message of hope, as well as messages encouraging women to listen to their bodies and to get annual checkups. There is no screening test for this disease, often called the silent killer.

Denis Vogel is one such survivor. She says that Sally Rollman has "really helped carry the message."

"I will never stop doing this," Vogel said. "I will crawl over the line every year to help and volunteer."

Ultimately, the goal is to make sure that some day we'll see even more survivors at the Sandy Sprint.

What you can do:

The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer foundation always needs help. To learn more about the foundation, what they do and how you can help, visit their website, sandyovarian.org.