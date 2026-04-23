Police shoot suspect during domestic incident overnight in Chester

The Brief Police shot a man who they believe shot a woman during a domestic dispute in Chester. The suspect was shot and Tased, and brought to the hospital for treatment. At least two dozen spent shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.



Police shot a man they believe chased and shot a woman during a domestic dispute overnight in Chester.

What we know:

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to 9th and Walnut streets Wednesday night for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say responding officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

Police soon encountered the alleged shooter, who they say fired shots at civilians before pointing his weapon at responding officers.

The threat caused officers to open fire on the suspect, striking him at least one time.

Both the suspect and woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Investigators have described the incident as a domestic dispute.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or the victim involved in the shooting.

What they're saying:

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the officers' actions "nothing short of lifesaving."

"The defendant in this case had every intention to kill anyone he could," Rouse said.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is underway.