The Brief Gas prices are dropping across the region ahead of Thanksgiving travel. Delaware drivers are paying 42 cents less per gallon on average than drivers in Pennsylvania. Drivers can expect the worst traffic today between now and 8:00 p.m. and tomorrow between noon and 7:00 p.m., according to AAA.



Gas prices are falling across the region as millions plan Thanksgiving trips, with significant savings depending on where drivers fill up, according to AAA and reactions from local motorists.

Comparing gas prices between states this Thanksgiving week

By the numbers:

Drivers in Delaware are paying less for gas than those in neighboring states.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware is $3.63.

In New Jersey, it is $3.79 and in the Philadelphia five county area, it is $3.99.

Gas prices in Delaware are on average 42 cents less per gallon than in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices have dropped nearly 20 percent since late May, even though they remain historically high for the holiday.

The backstory:

Rhonda Bowen said she waits until she gets home to Delaware to fill her gas tank.

"They are reasonable. Because I do go to Philly a lot and I noticed the gas prices over here are better. I don’t fill up no where else," said Bowen. She added, "That’s the good thing about living here and then I can fill up, gas prices are a little low and I can still get some food."

Drivers and gas station employees are noticing the difference. "It’s ok, it’s gone down a little bit hopefully it will go where that price was where it started," said one customer. At a Speedway Gas Station in South Jersey, gas station attendant Dequel Maxwell said, "A lot you hear ‘oh my god,’ ‘I can’t stand this,’ ‘What’s going on?’ Like who is to blame?"

The impact of rising costs and holiday travel

What they're saying:

Ivan Hernandez, who commutes daily, said, "It’s an impact because you got to spending more money every week especially if you are driving an hour every day."

Maxwell, an attendant at Speedway Gas, said the recent drop has made some customers happier.

"Somebody came today they were so happy their truck stopped at $87. They said lately my truck would stop at $120. That’s a gift. 80 bucks is a gift. It’s an early holiday gift for everybody right now," said Maxwell.

What's next:

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said, "It’s the busiest travel holiday of the year. People tell us they will do whatever they have to do and that means adjusting their spending in other areas to be able to travel to be with family and friends."

AAA says the worst times for drivers to be on the road today are between now and 8:00 p.m. and tomorrow, between noon and 7:00 p.m. For those returning Sunday, the heaviest traffic is expected between noon and 8:00 p.m.