The Brief Jeffrey Lentz of Toms River pleaded guilty on Monday, November 16, to fatally shooting a one-year-old French bulldog. The incident occurred October 3, 2025, in Berkeley Township after the dog’s owner left her in Lentz’s care. Lentz’s sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2027, with prosecutors seeking up to five years in prison.



A 57-year-old Toms River man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a one-year-old French bulldog that had been left in his care, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

What we know:

Officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department responded to a residence on Lyford Court at 9:05 p.m. on October 3, 2025, after a report of an animal incident. An initial investigation showed that the dog's owner had left the French bulldog with 57-year-old Jeffrey Lentz. The owner was later informed that the dog had been injured and that she died as a result of her injuries.

As part of the investigation, the dog was sent to the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostics Lab in Trenton for a necropsy. The lab found a gunshot wound to the dog's face, with a bullet lodged in her jawbone, according to authorities.

Investigators determined that Lentz shot the dog in the face, resulting in her death. Lentz was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and animal cruelty. Authorities arrested him without incident at his home on November 3, 2025. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and released under bail reform guidelines.

What's next:

Lentz is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22. Prosecutors plan to seek concurrent terms of five years in New Jersey State Prison, with a one-year period of parole ineligibility for the weapons offense, and three years in state prison for animal cruelty, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. They will also seek a lifetime ban that would prevent Lentz from owning animals.