The Brief Robert James Pennington, of North Carolina, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence. Pennington, 40, is accused of causing on accident on Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane, and another near Johnson Street and Walnut Lane. A 67-year-old woman was killed and a 51-year-old were hurt in the second crash. A 51-year-old man was critical



A woman is dead, and two people are hurt after an alleged drunk driver caused two crashes Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Robert James Pennington, 40, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram that ran through a red light at the intersection of Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane and slammed into a Ford Fiesta driven by a 53-year-old man. He was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Pennington continued driving, and caused another crash involving a Toyota with two women inside at the intersection of Johnson Street and Walnut Lane. Both women were taken to the Einstein Medical Center, where the 67-year-old passenger died. The 51-year-old driver is expected to survive.

Investigators say Pennington attempted to flee the deadly crash on foot, and was placed into custody by responding officers. Pennington, who police say is from Nashville, North Carolina, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

What we don't know:

None of the victims involved in the crashes have been publicly identified by police.