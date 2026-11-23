The Brief A mild stretch of mid-fall weather will end on Monday, as a cold front will dip temperatures into the 50s ahead of Thanksgiving. A coastal storm will follow in the wake of the cold front, bringing showers and gusty winds to Philadelphia for Thanksgiving. A windy and rainy Thanksgiving is expected in Philadelphia, followed by a sunny and seasonable stretch on Friday and through the weekend.



Forecasters are monitoring a brewing nor'easter that's expected to bring showers and whipping winds to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving. The system will drag behind a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 50s ahead of Turkey Day.

What we know:

Monday will mark the final day of a sunny and mild stretch that brought unseasonably mild and sunny conditions to the Philadelphia area over the last several days.

While sunshine will remain on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters say a cold front will sweep through the area and plunge temperatures into the 40s and 50s. The high temperature in the days leading up to Thanksgiving isn't expected to surpass 52 degrees.

Timeline:

Forecasters expect the Thanksgiving nor'easter to begin taking shape overnight Wednesday, spinning up the coast from the south and moving into the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning.

The entire region is expected to be experiencing showers by mid-morning on Thanksgiving, creating potentially treacherous travel conditions for those roadways. Showers will continue off-and-on during the daytime, with winds reaching up to 30 MPH, and temperatures in the 50s.

What's next:

Most of the rain will clear out of the area by Friday morning, although a few leftover showers could still linger in the wake of the storm. Clouds will eventually clear on Friday, setting up a nice post-Thanksgiving weekend across the Philadelphia area with sunshine and seasonable highs in the 50s.