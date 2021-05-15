Gas prices go up in NJ, around nation amid pipeline shutdown

article

Prices at the pump increased in New Jersey and around the nation for another week, but analysts say drivers in the Garden State escaped the severe disruptions seen in southern states following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03, up eight cents from last week.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

