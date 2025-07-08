Philadelphia weather: Uncomfortably humid Tuesday with scattered severe storms possible

The Brief Increased humidity will make temperatures in the 90s feel more like the triple digits on Tuesday. Most of the region could see severe storms in the late afternoon and early evening. A similar weather day is ahead on Wednesday, and the threat of rain will last throughout the week.



A hot and muggy Tuesday is ahead for the Philadelphia area with high temperatures in the 90s that will feel more like the triple digits.

The oppressive heat is expected to give way to a round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening that could turn severe in some places.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect throughout the evening.

What we know:

Forecasters expect high temperatures on Tuesday to reach into the 90s with increased humidity that will make it feel like the triple digits.

Sunshine for the first half of the day will lead to a round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening that could be severe in some places.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Philadelphia and surrounding areas are at risk of seeing severe storms, including drenching downpours that could cause flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch that was issued for most of the region on Monday will remain in effect for Tueday's round of rain.

What's next:

A similar weather day is ahead on Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s and similarly oppressive humidity.

A pop-up storm is possible on Wednesday, and the threat of rain is expected to last throughout the work week.

Forecasters aren't counting out the possibility of some pop-up storms during the weekend, but the humidity will be far less uncomfortable.