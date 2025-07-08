Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County
3
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County, Camden County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Warren County, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Cape May County, Camden County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Uncomfortably humid Tuesday with scattered severe storms possible

By
Published  July 8, 2025 7:55am EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather Authority: Tuesday forecast

Weather Authority: Tuesday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Tuesday forecast.

The Brief

    • Increased humidity will make temperatures in the 90s feel more like the triple digits on Tuesday.
    • Most of the region could see severe storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
    • A similar weather day is ahead on Wednesday, and the threat of rain will last throughout the week.

PHILADELPHIA - A hot and muggy Tuesday is ahead for the Philadelphia area with high temperatures in the 90s that will feel more like the triple digits. 

The oppressive heat is expected to give way to a round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening that could turn severe in some places.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect throughout the evening.

What we know:

Forecasters expect high temperatures on Tuesday to reach into the 90s with increased humidity that will make it feel like the triple digits. 

Sunshine for the first half of the day will lead to a round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening that could be severe in some places.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Philadelphia and surrounding areas are at risk of seeing severe storms, including drenching downpours that could cause flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch that was issued for most of the region on Monday will remain in effect for Tueday's round of rain.

What's next:

A similar weather day is ahead on Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s and similarly oppressive humidity.

A pop-up storm is possible on Wednesday, and the threat of rain is expected to last throughout the work week.

Forecasters aren't counting out the possibility of some pop-up storms during the weekend, but the humidity will be far less uncomfortable.

WeatherPhiladelphiaNews