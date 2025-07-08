Is taking shoes off at the airport becoming a thing of the past?

Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County, Camden County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Warren County, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Cape May County, Camden County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

By Joyce Lupiani
Published  July 8, 2025 4:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO. An air traveler places his shoes in a bin before passing through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security check at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on February 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

The Brief

    • TSA is reportedly gradually rolling out a new policy that will eventually allow all travelers to keep their shoes on during security screenings, regardless of lane or status.
    • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is not yet included in the initial rollout, and TSA has not confirmed when the policy will take effect there.
    • The shoe removal rule began in 2006 following a 2001 shoe bomb attempt; TSA PreCheck members have long been exempt from the requirement.

The Transportation Security Administration is reportedly rolling out a new policy that will eventually allow travelers to keep their shoes on during security screenings at U.S. airports, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

The updated policy will reportedly apply to all passengers in all lanes but is being implemented gradually. 

So far, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is not on the list of locations where the change has taken effect.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the TSA regarding the policy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and received the following statement:

"TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

According to Newsweek, the following airports have implemented the new policy: Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL), Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Portland International Airport (PDX), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI).

At this time, no changes have been made to the rules on TSA's website

The backstory:

The policy went into effect in 2006, nearly 5 years after a terrorist tried to detonate an explosive in his shoe on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami. 

TSA's PreCheck program, which costs approximately $80 for 5 years, allows passengers who are members to keep their shoes on.

The news was first reported by Gate Access

The Source

  • Information for above story came from various sources, including Gate Access, New York Times, Newsweek (links above) and the TSA.

