Gas prices rise across nation, dip in NJ amid COVID-19 fears

Gas prices rose across the nation but dipped in New Jersey amid fears about the possible effect of COVID-19′s omicron variant on the economy.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, down a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up two cents from last week.

