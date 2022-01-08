Gas prices rise across nation, dip in NJ amid COVID-19 fears
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices rose across the nation but dipped in New Jersey amid fears about the possible effect of COVID-19′s omicron variant on the economy.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, down a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up two cents from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement